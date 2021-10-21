KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lights are being hung throughout the city as Knoxville prepares for Christmas in the City. 2021 is expected to bring back many traditions, including the Christmas Parade, that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited to celebrate the holiday season together and to bring back traditions that so many of us missed last year,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “I am looking forward to seeing families create memories downtown ice skating, taking pictures in Krutch Park and enjoying the Regal Celebration of Lights the day after Thanksgiving!”

In addition to bringing back traditions, the city has released a new logo for the festivities. It is meant to celebrate Knoxville and the way the city celebrates the holidays.

“We wanted to reimagine the logo, so anyone who saw it immediately identified it with Knoxville and the special way we celebrate the holidays,” Special Events Director Kyndra Brewer said. “By incorporating the Sunsphere, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022, people will instantaneously think of our city and its iconic landmark.”

Christmas in the City will run from Nov. 26 through Jan. 22, 2022.

Regal Celebrations of Lights Nov. 26, 5:30-9 p.m. Krutch Park

Holidays on Ice Opens Nov. 26, 10 a.m. Market Square

WIVK Christmas Parade Dec. 3, 7 p.m. Gay Street

Christmas Drive-In at Chilhowee Dec. 10, 5:30 – 9 p.m. Chilhowee Park Midway

Tour de Lights Holiday Bike Ride Dec. 11, 5:30 p.m. Jackson Ave in the Old City

New Years Eve at the Sunsphere Dec. 31, Music starts at 9:00 pm, Ball drop at midnight Worlds Fair Park

