Chuck Norris coming to Knoxville for Bubba Fest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Actor Chuck Norris is coming to Knoxville for Bubba Fest.

Norris, best known as the star of the television show “Walker, Texas Ranger” from 1993 to 2001, has been acting for decades. He will be signing autographs and greeting fans at Bubba Fest.

“Few people have created and kept the fan following that Chuck Norris has. And the fact that his

entire career has been centered on positivity and high morals is even more impressive,” said

Chris Lewis, Bubba Fest promoter. “When you make a list of dream celebrities to meet, let alone

to work with, Chuck is always going to be on that list. It is an honor to have him at Bubba Fest.”

Bubba Fest is Aug. 23-25 at the Knoxville Convention Center. More information available on its website.

Bubba Fest is a three-day family-friendly Fan event. At Bubba Fest is similar to “Comic Cons” around the country, You can meet celebrities and get autographs or photo ops.