KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cirque Italia has arrived in Knoxville! The show is dubbed as, “one escapade you cannot afford to miss!”

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers tout taking viewers through a “high-octane show” that is guaranteed to captivate and engage every person in the audience.

The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Some of those performers, along with the Ring Master, joined the Good Morning Tennessee crew on Tuesday ahead of their busy show schedule this coming weekend in Knoxville.

The details and schedule for Cirque Italia in Knoxville are listed below:

When: November 3rd – 6th, 2022

Where: 7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Where: West Town Mall – Under the White & Blue Big Top Tent

November 3 – Thursday: 7:30pm

November 4 – Friday: 7:30pm

November 5 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

November 6 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Cost and Purchase Info: Tickets can be purchased starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. The offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Those interested can call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on show days and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on non-show days. Tickets can also be purchased online or by phone at (941) 704-8572.