KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony’s upcoming concert in East Tennessee is on the move again to a larger venue due to high demand for tickets, officials announced Tuesday.

Oliver Anthony will now perform at the 6,000-seat Smokies Stadium in Sevier County on Thursday, Sept. 28.

It marks the second switch of Knoxville area venues for the Rich Men North of Richmond singer in recent weeks. He was slated to perform at the Cotton Eye Joe in Knoxville on Sept. 27 before the concert was scuttled after a dispute over admission prices.

He was then scheduled to perform at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 29. Tickets for that show will be honored for the new date and venue. Refunds will be available for 72 hours beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the point of purchase for anyone who purchased tickets for the Knoxville Convention Center show but can no longer attend.

Additional tickets for the event will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10:00 a.m. E.T. All tickets are general admission. Fans can purchase tickets at https://oliveranthonyknox.com.

“I was blown away at the demand for the Knoxville, TN show. Y’all sold out the entire convention center in two hours,” he wrote on Facebook.

Anthony also teased plans for another show in the spring.

“If you can’t make it Thursday and already have tickets, please don’t stress it. We will give you a full refund and see you when we’re back for another killer show in spring of 2024.”

The concert, which also features Joey Davis, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

“We are delighted to see that the city of Sevierville and Oliver Anthony have worked out this agreement,” said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. “We are excited for the citizens of East Tennessee to get a chance to see this rising star. We look forward to a night full of great music and entertainment from Oliver Anthony.”

Anthony’s rise to prominence began in August when Rich Men North of Richmond rocketed up the charts. He is the first artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts without previously having a song on the charts.