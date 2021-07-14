City advisory committee on disability-related programs to meet in person

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mayor’s Council on Disability Issues (CODI) is scheduled to meet Wednesday evening in person after months of Zoom meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the Small Assembly Room at the City-County Building. All regular meetings, committee meetings, and special meetings are open to the public.

On Tuesday, Knoxville CODI shared to its Facebook page content about outdoor dining spaces and the changes brought on by the pandemic.

An hour before the CODI meeting, the city’s Livability Strategic Plan Group is meeting in the same location at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knox Pro Soccer to announce Club name tomorrow

Marijuana questions bill introduced at Tennessee General Assembly; Knoxville lawmakers weigh in

Inflation prices rising at the fastest pace in 13 years

Pigeon Forge Fire chief suspended following alcohol-involved incident

1 dead, 2 injured in mining collapse in East Knox County

Maryville College offering 'Twilight Tours'