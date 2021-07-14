City advisory committee on disability-related programs to meet in person

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mayor’s Council on Disability Issues (CODI) is scheduled to meet Wednesday evening in person after months of Zoom meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. in the Small Assembly Room at the City-County Building. All regular meetings, committee meetings, and special meetings are open to the public.

On Tuesday, Knoxville CODI shared to its Facebook page content about outdoor dining spaces and the changes brought on by the pandemic.

An hour before the CODI meeting, the city’s Livability Strategic Plan Group is meeting in the same location at 3 p.m. Wednesday.