KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A nonprofit that aims at educating, connecting and empowering the East Tennessee Latino community could soon get a boost from the city and chamber of commerce in order to expand its services.

A resolution is on the table for Tuesday night’s city council meeting that if passed, could authorize Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon to execute an agreement with the Greater Knoxville Chamber of Commerce to fund up to $90,000 for a program at Centro Hispano de East Tennessee for Latino community businesses.

According to the city council agenda, the Centro Hispano program will provide financial and business education, digital tools, individualized business coaching, connections to professional services, and establishment of business protocols to the Latino community as an essential culturally-appropriate resource to start or expand their own businesses with the ultimate goal of increasing their economic contributions to Knoxville’s economy.

The mayor’s administration made the request for the city council to consider.

The Knoxville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building.

Centro Hispano, which has served the greater Knoxville area for more than 15 years for workforce development, youth and family engagement, community resources and now small business help, offered over 5,000 instructional hours in 2020 and served 5,575 people the same year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.