City conducting budget hearings this week as COVID-19 expected to have impact on finances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday, Knoxville City Council members met to discuss the city’s finances as part of the city’s multi-month process of developing the budget for the new fiscal year.

Due to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16, city officials are meeting virtually to conduct the planned budget hearings.

This new city budget is expected to undergo some challenges in its development due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, during her State of the City Address, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon released her first city budget proposal while also announcing a proposed COVID-19 recovery budget; she had also said the pandemic will have an impact on the city’s finances.

The budget hearings kicked off Thursday at 5 p.m. and will continue Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The hearings can be streamed live on the Community Television of Knoxville service.

What’s next in the city’s budget public process

On May 5 was the city’s first reading of the proposed budget and tax ordinances; the planning commission hearing occurred on May 7. This week, on May 14-15, is the series of Knoxville City Council hearings before the second reading of the budget and tax ordinances.

By mid-June, the city will approve the budget and tax ordinances following this multimonth public process.

The new fiscal year for the city begins July 1.

