City council approves $1.6M to build sidewalks along Old Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A safe detour around a dense traffic hub will soon be improved for pedestrians and cyclists, the city says, thanks to the city council approving a $1.6 million investment for building 3,8000 linear feet of sidewalk on Old Broadway.

“For four decades, the I-640 / Broadway connection has been a problematic barrier for people traveling on foot or by bike. This major investment enhances connectivity and safety between Fountain City and the neighborhoods south of Sharps Ridge,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Multi-modal infrastructure improvements make Knoxville a more equitable and sustainable city.”

That area of the future new sidewalk is where Broadway and Interstate 40 cross, but it hasn’t been as safe for non-motorized travelers. That will soon change.

In its regular meeting Tuesday night, the city council approved the funding for the improvement project, passing it unanimously. The move authorizes the city administration to contract with McKinnon Construction Co. for the construction work.

The city says McKinnon – one of five companies that competed for the contract – submitted the lowest qualified bid on the project to build sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and drainage improvements on Old Broadway between Mineral Springs Avenue and Broadway.

The work is expected to completed by early 2022.