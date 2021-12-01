KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Electric scooters first rolled into Knoxville as part of a pilot program in 2019. On November 30, city leaders approved the first of two readings on a scooter ordinance. Council members voted 7-2 in favor of the change which would add provisions for operating permits, device fleeting, and parking for the scooters.

The operating permits will cost $12,000 as well as a $5,000 bond. The money earned will be used in part to fund infrastructure and maintenance for in-street scooter corrals, according to the council’s agenda.

The second provision will only allow for up to 300 scooters to be deployed at a single time. This is because only two permits will be issued and vendors will only be allowed to deploy up to 300 devices per permit. Vendors will also be allowed to deploy up to 30 seated scooters, however, each seated scooter will count three devices toward the total cap.

One of the public’s biggest complaints about the scooters was people leaving them parked in areas where people have to walk. The third provision would allow for some downtown on-street parking spaces to be converted into corrals for electric scooters. There will also be specific areas in which scooters can be parked and vendors that fail to ensure compliance with these parking requirements may have their permits revoked.

If approved, this ordinance change will take effect on January 1 after the pilot expires on Dec. 31.