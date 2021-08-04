City council candidate forum for Knoxville’s 1st district to be virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the South Knoxville Alliance/League of Women Voters First District Candidate forum will no longer be an in-person event.

Church Street Methodist Church, where the forum was to take place, has made the decision to cancel all non-church events until further notice. The forum will now be a live stream from the Blount Mansion Visitor Center. There will be no live audience and all questions have been selected from questions submitted via an online form distributed in July to the community and South Knoxville businesses.

To watch the forum visit South Knoxville Alliance YouTube channel. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. on August 5. Alan Williams will be the moderator. The City of Knoxville Primary Election will be held on Aug. 31. Early Voting begins on Aug. 11.