City Council OKs $1.6M in sidewalk upgrades across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City Council approved $1.6 million to improve 35,000 square feet of sidewalk across the city and construct two bus shelters in East Knoxville.

The largest improvements will come in East Knoxville. According to City Engineering Director Jim Hagerman, the improvements focus on safety and accessibility.

The Wilson Avenue sidewalk project will construct 1,500 linear feet of new sidewalk with a curb and drainage system along the north side of Wilson Avenue, connecting existing sidewalks between the corner of South Chestnut and South Harrison streets.

“This project will make it safer for students walking to Austin-East Magnet High School and neighbors going to Paul Hogue Park,” Hagerman said.

Two concrete pads for future bus shelters on Knoxville Area Transit’s Burlington Route 34 will also be constructed. The 5-by-10 foot concrete pads will be poured at the Chestnut Street stop (2501 Wilson) and the Cherry Street stop (2601 Wilson).

Recently completed work in the vicinity created about 1,300 linear feet of sidewalk along nearby South Castle Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the entrance of Claude Walker Park.

Bell & Associates Construction is completing the work for $1,062,397.50, of which KUB will contribute $213,205 for a gas main replacement near the bridge over Williams Creek.

Design and Construction Services Inc. was also approved to remove and replace approximately 35,000 square feet of sidewalk in multiple locations. Their contract is for $548,655.

DCSI is completing a similar $497,499 project to remove and replace sidewalk – also approximately 35,000 square feet – at 34 sites. The current work, scheduled to be completed this spring, includes sections of Brandau Street and Knoxville College Drive in Mechanicsville, the 1700 and 2300 blocks of Woodbine Avenue in Parkridge, and the medallion in Market Square.

During the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the City Civil Engineering Division managed the construction of 9,871 linear feet of new sidewalk and 9,442 linear feet of sidewalk replacement.

A city-wide sidewalk study to help prioritize sidewalk connections is in the final stages and is expected to be published for public review in March. You can learn more about the survey at www.KnoxvilleTN.gov/sidewalks.