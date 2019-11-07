Knoxville City Council opts to accept refugees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s City Council unanimously approved a move to accept refugees in need of a place to stay.

Tuesday night’s council meeting listed the resolution on the agenda.

The resolution is in response to a move by President Donald Trump allowing states and cities to opt out of accepting refugees.

The president also capped the number of refugees allowed in the United States to 18,000 in a fiscal year.

The City Council included in that resolution a request for Gov. Bill Lee to authorize the participation of our state in this “very worthy and important program.”

Knoxville has a refugee resettlement agency, Bridge Refugee Services.

Refugees welcomed to our region from the Republic of Congo, Vietnam, Ethiopia, Venezuela and a handful of other countries.

Bridge Refugee Services helps them find housing, jobs and child care.