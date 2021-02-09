City council votes against green space rezoning ordinance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city council took a vote on an ordinance concerning a property rezone that had been delayed and had also drawn concern among neighbors, narrowly failing it.

The agenda item during Tuesday night’s meeting was a first reading on rezoning an area that is currently a green space along East Walker Springs Lane in West Hills.

The field connects directly to local greenways. The city council ordinance had proposed rezoning the area to allow multi-family residential properties to be built on it. For now, it will remain a field. Council members discussed the issue of drainage and how runoff already impacts people living nearby.

Some residents who live near the green space have been asking city council to vote no on the ordinance. Neighbors told WATE 6 On Your Side last month that they they don’t want this new complex in their backyards and a petition opposing the ordinance was created.

Also at Tuesday night’s council meeting it was revealed that the developer still wants to build something on the property, even if it’s not an apartment complex.

