City, county leaders attend naturalization ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The main assembly room at the City County Building was alive with patriotism and cheer as around 150 applicants were naturalized as U.S. citizens.

Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Phillips presided over the ceremony; which is one of the last naturalization ceremonies the 28-year federal judge will preside over as he plans to retire at the end of the month.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Bryan Hair, chief of staff for Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs welcomed the new U.S. citizens in the ceremony.

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

LATEST STORIES