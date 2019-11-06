City election winners break fast together

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville residents chose a new mayor and several city council members Tuesday night and on Wednesday, those winners gathered for a breakfast hosted by current Mayor Madeline Rogero.

The breakfast was also a chance for the newcomers to ask questions and get practical advice about their new roles.

Indya Kincannon took 52.4% of the vote, with the unofficial count from teh Knox County Election Commission saying she received more than 13,000 votes, while her opponent, Eddie Mannis, received a little more than 12,000 votes.

A total of 25,360 ballots were cast.

Other winners last night:

Lynne Fugate took City Council at-large Seat A.

Janet Testerman got over 55% of the vote for Seat B.

Amelia Parker taking Seat C with 50.89%.

And Charles Thomas beat out Charles Al-Bawi with the healthiest margin of Tuesday night – about 62% to 37, for City Council District 5.