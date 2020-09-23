City finishes work on Cal Johnson Recreation Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city has completed work on the Cal Johnson Recreation Center.

Mayor Indya Kincannon held a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday morning to celebrate the changes to the community center just east of downtown.

The city gave more than $700,000 to transform the center, which is named after Knoxville’s first Black millionaire Cal Johnson.

Last week, volunteers painted a mural outside the center. The art project was sponsored by 2-K Foundations and former Lady Vol basketball star Candace Parker.

(Photo: WATE)

