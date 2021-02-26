City leaders vote to terminate contract with Jellico Medical Center

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – City Mayor Dwight Osborn confirmed the Jellico Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Thursday to send a contract termination notice to Rennova Health, the company that operates Jellico Medical Center.

The city owns the hospital.

Osborn did not cite specific reasons for the vote, but said “under the terms of our contract, we believe we have reason to terminate.”

The notice gives the company 30 days to vacate from the day it’s mailed. We asked if the company could remedy any issues and continue running JMC. Mayor Osborn indicated that was not discussed.

The mayor also noted the hospital has dwindled to “very few” employees in recent months and said only the emergency room is available to the community currently.

We’ve reached out to Rennova Health for a response to the notice and have not heard back at this time. The company purchased the hospital in 2019.