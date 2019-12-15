City of Gatlinburg announcing Journey legend Jonathan Cain in Concert

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jonathan Cain will be performing at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on February 28 at the second annual Tennessee Songwriters Week.

This according to the city of Gatlinburg.

According to the city of Gatlinburg’s event page the concert, “…will be a night of storytelling with Cain as he plays both old and new music and reflects on his time as a keyboard player and songwriter with Journey. The show is sure to be a highlight of Tennessee Songwriters Week.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m., and they will cost from $10-$15.