City of Knoxville: Decorate your neighborhood red, white and blue for the 4th

City of Knoxville announces alternative plan in place of Festival on the 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city announced plans Thursday for “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue,” an alternative to the city’s traditional Fourth of July events.

Knoxville’s Office of Special Events, in collaboration with the Office of Neighborhoods, is launching this new idea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All neighborhood organizations are encouraged to participate in the event promoting physical distancing, while also offering a sense of community this Fourth of July, according to a news release from the city.

Neighborhoods can choose one or two streets for the friendly competition, the release said. Neighbors are encouraged to decorate their houses, porches, lawns, mailboxes, driveways and even their family members with a patriotic theme.

“It is unfortunate that the Festival on the 4th had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic, but this is a fun, new way to celebrate that will create a sense of connectivity while keeping everyone safe at the same time,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Our neighborhoods are so creative during the holidays and Knoxville Marathon weekend. I can’t wait to see what they come up with now!”

The city will invite people to drive through the participating neighborhoods to enjoy and celebrate all of the creative décor July 3-5.

Judges and a caravan parade will also drive through the participating neighborhoods on July 4, between 1-4 p.m.

If your neighborhood is interested in participating, register with Eden Slater at eslater@knoxvilletn.gov.

For more information, visit knoxvilletn.gov/4th.

