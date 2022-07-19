KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s Public Works Department is hiring for several positions that can be applied for and discussed at an upcoming career fair this week.

More than 30 positions are available to be filled. The city says those who enjoy working outdoors and contributing to the well-being of the community should apply.

The career fair is happening Thursday, July 21 at the Public Works Facility at 3131 Morris Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Currently, open positions include public service worker, urban forestry service worker, equipment operator I and II, construction worker, and trades craftworker.

The city says representatives from the Fleet and Parks & Recreation departments will also be on hand to talk about their openings. For questions specific to this event, please call 865-215-6014.

City employee salaries were a big part of the mayor’s budget proposal. Earlier this year, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in her State of the City Address that her proposed $546 million budget, which also called for a 50-cent increase in the property tax rate, focuses on infrastructure, affordable housing, public safety and retaining quality employees so that the city can continue to serve. The budget she proposed included a $16 million increase for city employee salaries.

Later in May, the city council approved on second reading the 2022-23 city budget and tax ordinances. Last month, the Knoxville-Knox Planning Commission’s Capital Improvement Program or CIP was approved on second reading. The CIP is for years 2023-2028 and will allow the city to identify the needs of the community and prepare for any long-term funding strategies; as well as including projects that involve repairs, improvements to the existing infrastructure and more.