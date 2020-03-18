City of Knoxville rec center gyms closed to help prevent coronavirus spread

Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 98 COVID-19 cases reported in state, up from 52 on Monday
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says Knoxville remains “open for business” despite COVID-19. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville city recreational center gyms are closed, the city announced Wednesday, in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This comes after recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that social gatherings should be 10 or less people in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon declared a state of emergency.

In regards to planning for the next steps, Mayor Kincannon said Monday, “My mantra is ‘prepared not scared.’ Act in a way that protects public health. Public health is paramount. Act now; it does flatten the curve.”

Flattening the Curve

(source: CDC)

So, what does “flattening the curve” mean in regards to the novel coronavirus?

According to ABC News, flattening the curve is essentially introducing interventions such as social distancing, hand-washing, and lockdowns to reduce the potential spread of infection. The U.S. can flatten the curve before reaching peak case numbers similar to those other countries.

Measures that we all can voluntarily engage in, such as social distancing and hand-washing can have a tremendous impact, potentially negating the need for more aggressive measures such as a lockdown.

