City of Knoxville reduces speed limit on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - After an in-depth study and a number of crashes, the city of Knoxville is lowering the speed limit on a stretch of Chapman Highway.

The speed limit has been lowered from 50 to 45 miles per hour on a 1.7-mile section between Ellis Road and the city limits near Majestic Grove Road. The speed limit is now a uniform 45 mph on Chapman Highway through the city.

“Speed is a factor in many crashes and also a factor in the severity of crashes,” said Jim Hagerman, City Director of Engineering. “By slowing down traffic, we aim to reduce the number of crashes and the extent of injury and damage that occur.”

The study conducted by the City Traffic Engineering department involved measuring and analyzing current actual speeds, frequency of driveways and intersections and other factors.

Statistics show there have been an average of five deaths on Chapman Highway each year since 2005. Some of the most recent include Pierce Corcoran, son of Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson DJ Corcoran; and Donnie Surber, a volunteer paramedic killed in a head-on crash.

The city has made or is in the process of making other improvements along Chapman Highway. The city has completed realigning the Fort Dickerson intersections with improvements to signals and pedestrian crossings and sidewalk construction on Young High Pike.

Currently under construction is the reconfiguration of the intersection with Blount Avenue which includes signal upgrades.

The city is currently in the right-of-way acquisition and utility coordination phase of improving traffic signaling for the entirety of Chapman Highway. They are also collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure by creating new greenway and pedestrian crossings, and improving four bus stops.

Meanwhile, the Knoxville Police Department is conducting enhanced enforcement on Chapman Highway, focusing on drivers who speed, don't wear seat belts or are distracted.