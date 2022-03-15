KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Morristown is showing support for Fire Department Chief Tim Greene as he battles cancer.

Greene has been the admin deputy chief of the Morristown Fire Department for more than three years and has been with the department for more than a decade.

According to the city’s Facebook page, community members have been showing support for Greene since his diagnosis.

A fellow member of Morristown Fire made shirts in honor of him with the words “You Fight, We Fight!” on the back. The sales from the shirt contributed to his medical expenses.

There are a limited amount of shirts still available, to find out more information visit the city’s Facebook page.