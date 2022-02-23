OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Oak Ridge has announced its first honorary Poet Laureate after announcing in December its Poet Laureate Committee was seeking one in a local initiative. A University of Tennessee distinguished English department lecturer and author of three poetry collections was chosen.

Erin Elizabeth Smith was named Oak Ridge’s first Honorary Poet Laureate. Smith will serve in the role for a two-year period.

The selection committee noted that Smith has extensive publications and teaching experience; as well as her long history of community engagement and the promotion of poetry workshops with a large network of contacts in the region and beyond, noting her very strong social media presence.

Erin Elizabeth Smith is the executive director for Sundress Publications and the Sundress Academy for the Arts, a writers residency in Karns. She is the author of three full-length collections of poetry, most recently DOWN (SFASU 2020), and her work has appeared in Guernica, Ecotone, Crab Orchard, and Mid-American Review, among others. Smith is also a distinguished lecturer in the English Department at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The city says in this honorary Poet Laureate role, Smith will inspire and promote literacy and literature to the residents of the city at things like cultural events and city celebrations.

“With Oak Ridge being a unique community as the first and primary Manhattan Project site, it places a high value on literacy as foundation to our other values of education, science, technology, and environmental stewardship,” the city release states.

Smith was selected after a detailed review of three nominees and was formally designated to the role at the Feb. 14, 2022, city council meeting.