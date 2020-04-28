City of Oak Ridge releases guidelines business, restaurants, and public facilities amid the state’s phased reopening

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Oak Ridge released their external community guidelines for businesses, restaurants, and public facilities on Monday in response to the governor’s announcement of a phased reopening of the state’s economy.

The following are several guidelines that Oak Ridge has released:

Daily Business Activity:

Minimize or eliminate the need for waiting rooms and lobby areas by using outdoor space or asking customers to remain in vehicles

Install protective barriers where a 6-foot separation is not possible to protect customers and employees

Sanitize common-use areas and amenities such as coffee pots, microwaves, refrigerators, restrooms, doors, computers and printers

Utilize online meeting services when practical to minimize social interaction

Utilize external space outside of business facilities to maintain social distancing requirements of 6 feet

Limit gathering to no more than 10 people and distance appropriately

Encourage online shopping and store-to-business delivery

Engage in telecommuting with employees when possible

Limit points of entry by public for better hygiene controls

Engage frequent cleaning and sanitizing

Restaurants and Facilities:

Provide personal protective equipment for employees to handle food or merchandise

Face coverings and gloves are to be used by employees and customers are encouraged to use masks (except customers may remove face coverings while eating and drinking)

Establish social distancing of 6 feet between tables, chairs and individuals

Capacity (50%) is measured on number of tables prior to 3/1/20 and 6-foot distance is measured from chair back to chair back. Capacity plan should not include bar area

Conduct sanitary cleaning of tables and chairs after each seating/turnover

Shared condiment containers shall be cleaned after each customer and single use condiment packets are encouraged

Restaurants with a bar may serve dine-in customers or as part of to-go orders. Beer licenses by state law are for premises only and does not include areas outside of restaurants or patio facilities

Curbside pickup and delivery are encouraged as alternate options

No live music or dance floors (to avoid creating congregation of customers and employees)

No self-service buffets, salad bars, or self-service condiment or beverage stations that require the consumer to touch any part of the dispensing apparatus. No refills on self-service beverages.

Continuously screen incoming employees and customers for symptoms and use temperature checks before accessing facilities

Retail Stores and Facilities

Employees and customers should always wear face coverings inside stores

Develop shopping hours for aged and vulnerable populations

Continuously prompt customers to observe social distancing

Retail stores should use 50% of the defined store capacity limits exclusive for 3rdparty vendor space. Call (865) 425-3524 with questions

Rearrange floor displays/racks to encourage one-way routing or greater separation of customers

Employees should frequently clean hands with sanitizer or soap

Remaining Regulated Public Facilities