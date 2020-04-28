City of Oak Ridge releases guidelines business, restaurants, and public facilities amid the state’s phased reopening

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Oak Ridge released their external community guidelines for businesses, restaurants, and public facilities on Monday in response to the governor’s announcement of a phased reopening of the state’s economy.
The following are several guidelines that Oak Ridge has released:
Daily Business Activity:
- Minimize or eliminate the need for waiting rooms and lobby areas by using outdoor space or asking customers to remain in vehicles
- Install protective barriers where a 6-foot separation is not possible to protect customers and employees
- Sanitize common-use areas and amenities such as coffee pots, microwaves, refrigerators, restrooms, doors, computers and printers
- Utilize online meeting services when practical to minimize social interaction
- Utilize external space outside of business facilities to maintain social distancing requirements of 6 feet
- Limit gathering to no more than 10 people and distance appropriately
- Encourage online shopping and store-to-business delivery
- Engage in telecommuting with employees when possible
- Limit points of entry by public for better hygiene controls
- Engage frequent cleaning and sanitizing
Restaurants and Facilities:
- Provide personal protective equipment for employees to handle food or merchandise
- Face coverings and gloves are to be used by employees and customers are encouraged to use masks (except customers may remove face coverings while eating and drinking)
- Establish social distancing of 6 feet between tables, chairs and individuals
- Capacity (50%) is measured on number of tables prior to 3/1/20 and 6-foot distance is measured from chair back to chair back. Capacity plan should not include bar area
- Conduct sanitary cleaning of tables and chairs after each seating/turnover
- Shared condiment containers shall be cleaned after each customer and single use condiment packets are encouraged
- Restaurants with a bar may serve dine-in customers or as part of to-go orders. Beer licenses by state law are for premises only and does not include areas outside of restaurants or patio facilities
- Curbside pickup and delivery are encouraged as alternate options
- No live music or dance floors (to avoid creating congregation of customers and employees)
- No self-service buffets, salad bars, or self-service condiment or beverage stations that require the consumer to touch any part of the dispensing apparatus. No refills on self-service beverages.
- Continuously screen incoming employees and customers for symptoms and use temperature checks before accessing facilities
Retail Stores and Facilities
- Employees and customers should always wear face coverings inside stores
- Develop shopping hours for aged and vulnerable populations
- Continuously prompt customers to observe social distancing
- Retail stores should use 50% of the defined store capacity limits exclusive for 3rdparty vendor space. Call (865) 425-3524 with questions
- Rearrange floor displays/racks to encourage one-way routing or greater separation of customers
- Employees should frequently clean hands with sanitizer or soap
Remaining Regulated Public Facilities
- Current Tennessee Executive Orders state that bars, salons, barbershops, theaters and gyms are not included in the above changes and will remain closed
- Government buildings will remain closed to the public except for arranged visits and appointments
- Public playground facilities will remain closed
- Gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited by Executive Order, except equivalents of the 50% capacity rule for restaurants
