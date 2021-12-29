OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A poet of excellence who has lived in the Secret City for at least one year and can spell verses that represent the city is being sought by the Oak Ridge Poet Laureate Committee.

The city announced the search for its Poet Laureate on its social media, stating that the Oak Ridge Public Library is excited to support the local initiative to select and name a Poet Laureate. Anyone can nominate someone whom they believe would be the best fit for the role and self-nominations are accepted as long as they can continue to live in the city throughout the appointment.

Oak Ridge officials say the poet must have significant publication history including books (excluding self-published and vanity presses), and in a variety of journals and/or media. They also must have received recognition in the field and have demonstrated literary excellence.

The poet shall have demonstrated a previous commitment to promoting awareness of poetry and must be 18 years of age or older.

Nominations can be submitted online at ORPL.org between now and Jan. 1, 2022. The nominee will be presented to the Oak Ridge City Council for consideration in February 2022.