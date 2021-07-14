City of Oak Ridge: ‘There is no risk of the pool closing this summer due to any shortages’

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Oak Ridge says that there is, “No risk of the pool closing this summer due to any shortages.” The city’s purchase of chlorine for the pool was briefly delayed over cost concerns.

A chlorine purchase contract approved Monday by the Oak Ridge City Council, ending the risk of the pool being closed due to a chlorine shortage.

On June 14, the Oak Ridge City Council voted on a resolution for a single-source contract to purchase chlorine for the pool. Single-source contracts must be passed unanimously by the council. Mayor Pro Temp Rick Chinn Jr. voted no over concerns over the high cost of chlorine and other improvements to the pool.

The pool, located at 172 Providence Road, is open for public swimming from noon to 6 p.m. Monday- Friday. From 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays, the pool is open for 100-meter lap swimming. The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public swimming on weekends.