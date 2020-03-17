City of Sevierville says all facilities, services will remain in place until further notice

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Sevierville says they’re going to keep their residents informed of any changes to services and facility schedules in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, all city facilities are open and services will remain in place with two exceptions:

The Sevierville Community Center is closed indefinitely.

Mulligan’s Restaurant at the Sevierville Golf Club is closed indefinitely.

“The closure of these two facilities was decided after much consideration. Given the CDC and federal government recommendations on slowing the spread of the virus, closing these two facilities was the appropriate choice for the safety of our residents, visitors and employees.” City of Sevierville

You can find multiple social media pages that the city manages at www.seviervilletn.org.

You can also call City Hall for any assistance at 865-453-5504.

