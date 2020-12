KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Holidays on Ice at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum event has been suspended for the remainder of the season, the city said Friday.

The city saying that due to the Board of Health’s recommendation that locals adhere to Safer at Home measures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Board of Health approved the recommendation at its meeting Wednesday night.

This is a developing story.