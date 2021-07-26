City’s Roundtable on Homelessness meeting happening Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon is hosting a “Roundtable on Homelessness” meeting Monday afternoon with representatives of area homeless services providers. The meeting will be held at the Knoxville Community Development Corporation building on North Broadway.

The meeting is happening at 3 p.m. in the boardroom of KCDC, which is located at 901 N. Broadway. The mayor hosts the quarterly meeting with agencies in order for leaders to share information with groups working on issues related to homelessness.

Representatives from area homeless service providers will be updating the mayor and city leaders on programs, initiatives and statistics related to those experiencing homelessness in the greater Knoxville area.

The city’s Office on Homelessness offers some direction for those in need of homeless services as well as what city policy is on tents, encampments and where to find additional resources. The Knoxville Police Department does not arrest people for being unhoused, according to the city, which aims instead to partner with agencies and social services to help people and families experiencing homelessness.

According to data shared by the city in late March at the end of the first quarter, at any given time there were around 800 people in Knoxville experiencing homelessness, although that number fluctuates.