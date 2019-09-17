Civil lawsuit dropped in Chapman Highway traffic death of Pierce Corcoran

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A civil lawsuit filed in connection with a fatality wreck on Chapman Highway that drew national attention has been voluntarily dismissed.

Knoxville Fire Department Capt. DJ Corcoran and his wife, Wendy, dropped the Knox County Circuit Court civil lawsuit earlier this month.

Their son, 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran, was killed in a wreck in late December.

Pierce Corcoran

The case attracted national attention because the man charged with criminally negligent homicide in the wreck was alleged to be in the country illegally. A man identified in the lawsuit as Francisco Edwardo Franco-Cambrandy, 44, was deported to Mexico in early April, never standing trial for the charges in the fatal crash. He also has been called Franco Francisco-Eduardo.

Franco-Cambrandy was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after making bail in March on the charges related to the fatal accident.

In the December wreck, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Chapman Highway when it crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic striking a Honda Civic that was traveling south on Chapman Highway which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were transported to UT Medical Center where the driver, Pierce Corcoran, later died. A female passenger from the Civic was treated at the hospital.

The drivers and passengers in two other vehicles that were involved were not injured.

The wreck garnered national attention as part of the contentious immigration debate since the Franco-Cambrandy, who was charged in the wreck, was alleged to have been in the country illegally.

Francisco Edwardo Franco-Cambrandy.

The family’s call for changes in border security policies resulted in a visit with Vice President Mike Pence and Presidential Adviser Kelly Ann Conway.

The parents were also guests of Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Rep. Tim Burchett, a Knoxville Republican, at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in late January.

