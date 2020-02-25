Claiborne County deputies arrest shooting suspect after brief standoff

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted for an alleged shooting was arrested on Tuesday after a brief standoff with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to a residence on Doe Court after the inhabitants said a man ran into their home demanding help. Junior Allen Wheeler, 49, was wanted in connection to an alleged shooting on Monday at an adjoining residence.

The SWAT team arrived on the scene with deputies and detectives to begin negotiations. After a brief standoff, Wheeler was taken into custody.

He is being charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and aggravated burglary.

