Claiborne County deputies capture escaped inmate

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 11:56 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 03:55 PM EDT

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) - The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office has captured an inmate who walked away from a work detail.

Deputies say William James Rouse, 46, escaped from a litter patrol truck at the Claiborne County landfill just before 11 a.m.

He was captured at 3:05 p.m. Details of his capture were not immediately released.

The sheriff's office says he was in jail on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism and burglary.

