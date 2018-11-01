Claiborne County deputies capture escaped inmate
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) - The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office has captured an inmate who walked away from a work detail.
Deputies say William James Rouse, 46, escaped from a litter patrol truck at the Claiborne County landfill just before 11 a.m.
He was captured at 3:05 p.m. Details of his capture were not immediately released.
The sheriff's office says he was in jail on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism and burglary.
