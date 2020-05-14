Claiborne County detectives arrest man for boat and fishing gear thefts along Norris Lake

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing theft charges after several fishing items, including a boat, were stolen at Norris Lake recreational sites.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested Paul Ray Livesay on Tuesday for the theft of a boat that was allegedly stolen from Cedar Grove Marina on Saturday.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has also recovered numerous fishing rods, tackle boxes, and assorted outdoor gear from a residence in Lee County, Virginia.

The items that were recovered are believed to have been stolen from Cedar Grove Marina and Straight Creek Boat Dock over the course of a weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking those who may have property at one of these boat docks to please check and see if you are missing items and to let it know.

CCSO also said Lead Detective Eric Fraley is to be commended for his long hours dedicated to the case.

Livesay has been charged with Theft of Property over $10,000. Other charges are pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES