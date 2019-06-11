Claiborne County investigating death of a four-month-old
Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said Tuesday an investigation has begun into the death of a four-month-old child.
Claiborne County 911 Dispatch states that the call came in at 1:20 pm Tuesday that an infant in the Cave Springs community was not breathing. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene where CPR was administered. Unfortunately, the child could not be revived.
Investigators have begun processing the scene and conducting interviews.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update the details as they become available.
