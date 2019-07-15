Claiborne County jail administrator charged in jail assault

TAZEWELL, Tenn. – A former jail administrator in Claiborne County has been indicted as a result of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe.

TBI agents began investigating last month an alleged assault of an inmate at the Claiborne County Jail that occurred on May 30. The investigation was initiated at the request of District Attorney General Jared Effler.

As a result of the investigation Mark Steven Ellis, the assistant jail administrator, was terminated from his position.

Last week, a Claiborne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ellis. 38, with assault and official oppression. Ellis turned himself in to authorities on Monday and was jailed on a $5,000 bond.