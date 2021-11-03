KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee has been arrested in Kentucky after investigators say he attempted to meet up with a minor for sexual relations.

Bell County, Ky deputies responded to a disturbance call on Tuesday, Nov. 2 where a woman stated a man was attempting to meet up with her daughter to have sexual relations.

Deputies made contact with Dale Crowe of Harrogate, Tennessee. Crowe, 39, admitted to investigators he was in the area to meet the underage victim. Messages on the victim’s Facebook account reviewed by investigators showed that Crowe made multiple sexual advances towards the victim.

Crowe was arrested and charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sex offenses. He is currently being held at the Bell County Detention Center.