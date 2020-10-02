Claiborne County nurse facing prescription drug fraud charges

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Claiborne County nurse is facing forgery and prescription fraud charges after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kristen Ann Powell, 40, is facing four counts of forgery, four counts of criminal simulation, and four counts of obtaining prescriptions by fraud.

During October and November of last year, Powell was using her position as a registered nurse at a medical facility in New Tazewell to obtain hydrocodone for her personal use, according to the TBI.

The Claiborne County grand jury returned indictments Thursday from the TBI Drug Investigation Division investigation that began in June. Powell was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail. Her bond has been set at $10,000.