Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Beverly Ann Laws, 61, was reported missing Feb. 3 from the Harrogate area. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has hazel colored eyes and brown hair.

Several possible sightings have been made around East Tennessee and eastern North Carolina.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Laws recently suffered a “severe physical injury and there is a concern for her welfare.”

Anyone with information about her location is urged to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-626-3385.