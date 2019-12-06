Claiborne County Sheriff’s officers find $12K, 5 pounds of marijuana at home

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — More than $12,000 in cash, 5 pounds of marijuana, 15 grams of methamphetamine, four handguns, a shotgun and a blasting cap were seized Thursday by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at a residence on Whitaker Road.

Four people were taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office during the serving of a warrant. Officers went to the Tazwell residence seeking Jonathan David Goins. Resident Lance R. Carter gave permission for the officers to search the home where they found the drugs, cash, weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Carter, 40, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of explosive components, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Goins, 48, was found hiding in the attic of the home. He was charged with possession of schedule VI for sale, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alyssa A. Lakins, no age provided, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs for sale, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Martinez, 32, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale.