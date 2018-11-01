Clairfield woman convicted of murder by Claiborne Co. jury Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CLAIRFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) - A Claiborne County jury convicted a woman of first and second degree murder Wednesday.

Vanassa Anne Hurst from Clairfield had been accused of Hershel Gulley, who was found beaten to death in 2015.

The conviction comes with a life sentence - with the possibility of parole in 53 years.

