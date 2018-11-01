Local News

Clairfield woman convicted of murder by Claiborne Co. jury

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 09:17 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 09:20 PM EDT

Clairfield woman convicted of murder by Claiborne Co. jury

CLAIRFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) - A Claiborne County jury convicted a woman of first and second degree murder Wednesday. 

Vanassa Anne Hurst from Clairfield had been accused of Hershel Gulley, who was found beaten to death in 2015. 

The conviction comes with a life sentence - with the possibility of parole in 53 years. 

     More: 3 people in custody connected to the Clairfield murder investigation

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center