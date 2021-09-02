Class rings stolen nearly 40 years ago returned to owners by Clinton Police

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — A set of class rings stolen nearly 40 years ago returned to the rightful owner by Clinton Police Lieutenant. Clinton Police Lieutenant Carl Bailey located Randall Manning and returned the rings he and his (then) wife lost around 1981.

Class rings from Mcduffie High School & Crescent High School(Photo via Clinton Police)

Bailey was contacted by his friend, former Police Chief, Clifton Melton after he found the rings going through scrap gold purchased from an “out of business” pawn shop several years ago. Melton gave the rings to Bailey in hopes he could find the rightful owners.

Bailey found the rings have the school names and initials of the owners inside the rings. The rings came from Mcduffie High School and Crescent High School in South Carolina. He posted a picture of the rings on an alumni page for the schools. After posting, he was contacted by a classmate of McDuffie H.S. graduate Randall Manning. Manning was about to identify the rings as his and his former wife’s.

Thrid ring found by Melton (Photo via Clinton Police)

After finding the owners of the rings, Bailey found out how did they go from South Carolina to Clinton, Tennessee. According to a post by Clinton Police, Manning and his wife moved to Morristown Tennessee after graduating high school and the rings were among several items missing following their home being burglarized. Bailey believes the thieves either sold or pawned the jewelry leading it to the pawnshop in Clinton.

This case is not completely closed yet. When Melton brought the rings to the police department Thursday, he brought along another ring. Bailey says he is on the case.