Clay tournament to benefit Knoxville Habitat For Humanity

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Habitat For Humanity will hold a sporting clay tournament on Friday, March 6, at Chilhowee Sportsman’s club in Maryville.

The tournament will benefit Knoxville Habitat For Humanity.

The tournament will consist of teams. There are four spots left in the morning and two spots left in the afternoon. The cost to enter the tournament will also include lunch from Texas Roadhouse.

There are several sponsors this year, including Broadway Carpet, Shaw Flooring and WATE 6 On Your Side.

All proceeds go towards Knoxville Habitat For Humanity and their Habitat for Heroes program. That program helps local veterans and veteran families in need of affordable homes achieve ownership.