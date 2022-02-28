KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — About 200 gallons of diesel spilled down Prospect Church Road on Monday evening according to Loudon County Fire Chief Bill Hart.

The spill originated from a broken value on a fuel tank. Hart said one homeowner has a 250-gallon tank in the bed of his truck and at some point, the value broke leading the fuel to leak onto the road from the parked truck. The leak began sometime around 5:30 p.m. according to Hart.

Superior Environmental Solutions is on scene helping with the cleanup. Hart shared that cleanup is expected to continue into Tuesday and the area will need to be check over the next week to ensure all of the diesel is removed.