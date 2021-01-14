Clinch River Brewing bringing canned beer to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local brewery is changing the way they do business.

Cans of Clinch River Brewing’s beer are starting to hit store shelves in Knoxville.

Clinch River Brewing didn’t start canning until after the coronavirus pandemic hit because that’s when they saw less people stopping in to grab a drink. What started off as a means to stay afloat is now taking off.

Cans had already been available in Anderson County , but now Craft Distribution Company is bringing them to Knoxville.

You’ll be able to start finding Clinch River Brewing cans at Bearden Beer Market, Three Rivers Market and Central Filling Station along with other spots around town. You could also soon see the brewery’s canned beer as far away as Chattanooga and the eastern end of the state.