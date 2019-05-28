Clinch River cleanup seeks volunteers

Organizers of this year’s Big Clinch River Cleanup are putting out the call for volunteers.

The annual effort aims at removing trash from the water line and roads that run beside the Clinch River.

Some volunteers are also needed to wade into the water or use kayaks to collect waste.

Last year, volunteers collected 60 tires and more than 2,000 pounds of trash from the waterway.

The cleanup will take place on Saturday, July 13.

The first 100 people who register for the cleanup will get a free breakfast at the Museum of Appalachia.

