CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Students, teachers and staff at Clinton High School were evacuated from the building after a small fire Thursday afternoon.

According to Anderson County Schools spokesman Ryan Sutton said the school was evacuated around 2:15 because of a small fire in the building. No one was in the vicinity of the fire when it occurred and no one was hurt.

Students, teachers and staff returned to the building afterward. Buses, car riders and drivers all left school at the normal end of the day.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.