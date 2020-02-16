Clinton Highway auto shop ‘total loss’ after overnight fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Both lanes of Clinton Highway were closed overnight as crews worked a fire on Clinton Highway at an auto repair shop called a ‘total loss’. Both lanes have since reopened.

The Knoxvillle Fire Department responded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning to Cars, Trucks and More at 6122 Clinton Highway to the structural fire. It was first reported by a passing motorist, who called 911.

A spokesperson confirmed when crews arrived the building was already fully engulfed in flames, including the sales offices and adjacent auto repair shop with vehicles inside.

NO INJURIES pic.twitter.com/43pwGKTJIG — K.F.F.A. local #65 (@IAFFLocal65) February 16, 2020

As crews worked the scene, two northbound lanes of Clinton Highway blocked. One lane reopened before 5 a.m. and the second lane reopened by 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

KFD working a commercial structure fire 6122 Clinton Hwy. North bound lane of Clinton Hwy blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/Dn3CGtN03m — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) February 16, 2020

The building is a total loss and no injuries are reported, according to a KFD Spokesperson.

Fire investigators were on scene before 2 a.m. working to determine to the cause of the fire.