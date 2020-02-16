Clinton Highway auto shop ‘total loss’ after overnight fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Both lanes of Clinton Highway were closed overnight as crews worked a fire on Clinton Highway at an auto repair shop called a ‘total loss’. Both lanes have since reopened.
The Knoxvillle Fire Department responded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning to Cars, Trucks and More at 6122 Clinton Highway to the structural fire. It was first reported by a passing motorist, who called 911.
A spokesperson confirmed when crews arrived the building was already fully engulfed in flames, including the sales offices and adjacent auto repair shop with vehicles inside.
As crews worked the scene, two northbound lanes of Clinton Highway blocked. One lane reopened before 5 a.m. and the second lane reopened by 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The building is a total loss and no injuries are reported, according to a KFD Spokesperson.
Fire investigators were on scene before 2 a.m. working to determine to the cause of the fire.