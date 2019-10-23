Clinton man arrested for auto burglary

BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arresting a Clinton man on felony charges from a reported auto burglary.

ACSO saying they received the reported theft of a white GMC Sonoma just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

After some tips from local citizens, deputies went to a Walmart to check surveillance video and were able to identify the vehicle and the single occupant in the car.

Around 5:30 p.m. someone spotted the stolen truck and blocked him in the corner of N. Main and Randolph Street in Clinton. Deputies were able to then arrest John Marshall Harmon.

After searching the vehicle several items that were reported stolen that same day were recovered, a hand gun, knife and a purse.

Harmon is now in jail and is charged with Theft of a Vehicle, Criminal Trespassing, and Criminal Impersonation.