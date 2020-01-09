Clinton Middle School to reopen Friday after water leak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton Middle School will reopen Friday with a regular schedule after being closed for clean-up after a water leak.

Classes were canceled Wednesday after four classrooms and the cafeteria had standing water.

The cafeteria will be closed Friday through the weekend to continue the drying process in order to prevent future issues with mold.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available to students to eat in their classrooms.

The four classrooms impacted by flooding are dry and school staff are not concerned with excess moisture.

While students stayed at home, teachers and staff came to school to help.

“It was a good day as a staff to get together, plan some things… we wouldn’t normally get to do trying to get back so fast after break,” said Kevin Powers, 8th Grade English Language Arts teacher at CMS.

Powers said many teachers arrived to work, some even in rain boots, to help custodial staff get the school back to normal. Mostly, he said, the tasks involved moving furniture out of flooded classrooms for the area to dry.

The school system chose to keep the school closed for a second consecutive day out of an abundance of caution.

“It was a sight to see as water was raining down,” said RaeAnn Owns, CMS Principal.

Powers said once the water was cleared, the staff used the time to plan for the weeks ahead. He added, they’re ready to see their students again.